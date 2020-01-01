Welcome to uNoGS!

Why Do We Need This?

Over time it has come to our attention that some titles are not getting caught by our scrapers. This is to be expected as Netflix make it harder and harder for us to pull information.

In order simplify the effort to get all the latest information, we have created this tool which will allow any user to easily submit titles which our engines will then validate and add if they are indeed missing from a particular country.

In addition to the form on this page, POST id's to:

https://unogs.com/api/submitmissing

using the following JSON.

{"netflixID":"<id>","countryCode":"<2 letter country code>","user":"<username>"}